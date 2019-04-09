MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man was arrested over the weekend for an armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Muscatine.
Antonio J. Cook, 39, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
According to the arrest affidavit, the robbery was reported to authorities around 8:42 p.m. Saturday after Cook left the store at 103 Ford Ave.
Cook was reportedly dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask and armed with a handgun. He allegedly ordered two O'Reilly Auto Parts employees at gunpoint to put the cash drawers into a bag. Cook then allegedly made the employees walk to a back room as he fled the scene.
Cook was seen on surveillance camera at 8:42 p.m. entering Travelodge hotel, 2402 Park Ave., across the street. Law enforcement found the bag, identified as belonging to Cook, in a truck bed a few stalls away from Cook's vehicle in the hotel's parking lot, the affidavit read. The bag had in it two cash drawers with about $12,000 in cash, and a black CO2 pellet, or BB, gun.
Authorities found a black ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt while executing a search warrant in a room at the hotel. A black pack, CO2 cartridges and material identifying Cook were found during a search of his vehicle.
Cook waived his right to a preliminary hearing, in court documents, and requested arraignment.
Bond is set at $25,000.