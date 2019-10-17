A Muscatine man remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of attempted murder.
Muscatine County Sheriff's deputies were called at 10:51 p.m., Wednesday, to the Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Information received by Muscatine Communications Dispatchers (MUSCOM) indicated that a woman, later identified as Kaitlyn S. Palmer, 18, of Muscatine, had been shot in an apparent suicide attempt.
Following investigation and interviews, David J. Hatfield, 23, of Muscatine, was charged with attempt to commit murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and was transported to the Muscatine County Jail.
According to court documents, Hatfield had called 911 to report Palmer, who was identified in the records as his girlfriend, had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head. During the investigation, the court documents say Hatfield admitted to shooting the victim one time in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber pistol. The victim is currently on life support at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 28 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Court documents show Hatfield has requested court-appointed counsel.
Deputies were assisted by the Muscatine Police Department, Wilton Police Department, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, and Wilton First Responders.
More details as they become available.