A Muscatine man was behind bars Wednesday after police say he and another person robbed a Davenport convenience store with a shotgun Monday.
Alex Rogelio Barrera, 23, of the 1800 block of Logan Street, was booked into the Scott County Jail on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
On May 20, 2019 at approximately 12:18 a.m. members of the Davenport Police Department responded to Casey's General Store, 1691 W 53rd St, for a report of a robbery.
Police said in an arrest affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint Barrera, armed with a shotgun, and another person went into the store. He demanded money and racked the shotgun multiple times, ejecting at least one round.
The other person, who was not named in the affidavit, took lottery tickets and about $200 from the register, while Barrera took a carton of cigarettes. They both fled on foot, according to the affidavit.