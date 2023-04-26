A Muscatine man is awaiting his next court hearing, accused of causing a crash this week on Davenport’s Brady Street that left a person seriously injured.

Scott County authorities have charged Angel J. Anguiano, 20, with serious injury by vehicle, according to county court records. They allege that at 1:33 p.m. on Monday, Anguiano was driving his white 2013 Infiniti G37 northbound on Brady Street at a speed of 77 mph when it crashed at the intersection at 6th Street.

The speed limit at the crash site is 35 mph and it is a high-traffic area both for pedestrians and vehicles, according to police.

As a result of the crash, a person sustained head injuries and broken ribs, records show. The injuries were considered serious. The injured woman required staples for a laceration on her head and immediate treatment for bleeding inside her skull.

Court records state the Infiniti hit the victim, but did not provide more details about whether she was a pedestrian, occupying a vehicle or elsewhere in the area when the collision occurred.

Records also did not provide information about the injured person’s identity or condition.

Investigators used the Infiniti’s airbag control module to determine the vehicle’s speed seconds before the crash, court records state. Data from the module also showed Anguiano was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

There were also at least two witnesses to the crash who saw how Anguiano was driving, records state. He also has been accused of failing to have insurance, according to court records.

He posted a $5,900 bond and was free as of Wednesday morning, jail records indicate, and his next court appearance is expected on Thursday.