A Muscatine man was sentenced Friday to 200 months – or more than 16 years - in federal prison for conspiring with others to sell crystal “ice” methamphetamine in Muscatine.
Donald Lee Nichols, 46, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
He pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams and more of actual methamphetamine and for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
According to the plea agreement filed in October, he reached an agreement with others to distribute crystal “ice” methamphetamine sometime in 2017.
The Muscatine County Drug Task Force made several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Nichols in August and September 2017. Later searches of his home turned up a rifle and ammunition. Nichols is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.
He was arrested in February 2018 and originally faced multiple charges in Muscatine County District Court. The case was dismissed in June after he was indicted in federal court.