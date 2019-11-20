Muscatine man sentenced to 11 years in prison for child porn

A 68-year-old Muscatine man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison on a charge of receiving child pornography.
The man, Charles Steven Dickenson, also must serve five years on supervised release once his sentence is completed.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Dickenson during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. Rose ordered Dickenson to pay $36,000 in restitution to victims.
Dickenson was arrested Aug. 29, 2018, on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
He pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography on Jan. 11 during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Davenport. The second count of possession of child pornography was dismissed in the plea agreement.
According to the agreement, on Aug. 23, 2016, an FBI agent identified a computer on the BitTorrent network that appeared to be involved in the collection and distribution of child pornography. The agent downloaded more than 1,100 files from the user’s shared files, most of which included images of child pornography, including infants and toddlers, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The internet provider’s address associated with the downloaded files was traced back to Dickenson’s apartment in Muscatine. Agents served a search warrant at the address on Jan. 25, 2018, and seized numerous electronic devices including a Dell laptop and an HP Pavilion desktop computer.
During an interview with agents, Dickenson admitted he collected and distributed child pornography for 5 ½ years and said he had likely downloaded thousands of child pornography files during that period.