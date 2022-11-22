Muscatine sex offender accused of enticing a minor for sex over Facebook Messenger

A Muscatine registered sex offender and probationer was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to entice a minor into a sex act over Facebook Messenger.

Cheyenne Dakota Ardoin, 23, of Muscatine, is charged with one count of enticing a minor under the age of 16. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Johnson, Ardoin had conversations through Facebook Messenger with an alleged 15-year-old girl named Abby. The conversations took place from Oct. 28 through Nov. 21.

During the conversations, Abby told Ardoin that she is a "15-year-old foster kid," and that she understood if he did not want to talk to her. Ardoin continued to talk to Abby.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Abby was an undercover police officer with whom Ardoin was having the conversations.

Ardoin asked Abby for sex and even said he would drive to Burlington to get a hotel for them to have sex. He also asked Abby if she would like to see him have sex with one of her friends. When Abby advised that her friend was 14-years-old, Ardoin replied that he "liked young girls," according to the affidavit.

During the course of their conversations Ardoin sent Abby an explicit photo of himself through Facebook Messenger.

Ardoin has 13 Facebook accounts.

Ardoin was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday. He was being held Tuesday night on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety, on the enticement charge, and without bond on a hold out of the Iowa Department of Corrections Residential Corrections Facility.

He is expected to make a first appearance on the charge Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Ardoin is currently on probation in Muscatine County until Dec. 8, 2023.

According to Muscatine County District Court electronic records, Muscatine Police arrested Ardoin on June 17, 2019, on a charge of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He was accused of fondling a 9-year-old child, according to the arrest affidavit filed by Muscatine Police Detective John Hesseling.

After his arrest, he was released from the Muscatine County Jail on his promise to appear at all court proceedings and remain under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial Department of Correctional Services as his case went through the system.

Ardoin eventually violated his pretrial release.

According to Muscatine County District Court records, Ardoin had been scheduled to meet with a probation officer on May 18, 2021. However, three days before that appointment, the mother of Ardoin’s child called the probation officer to let him know that Ardoin had moved out of their Coralville residence and had moved back to Muscatine.

Ardoin failed to show up for his appointment with the probation officer, who attempted to contact him. Ardoin was then considered an absconder from supervision. He was arrested May 26, 2021.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Ardoin pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years. District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert placed Ardoin on two years of supervised probation.

Ardoin is required to register on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

On Sept. 1, 2021, Ardoin was arrested on a charge of violating Iowa’s sex offender registration law – first offense by failing to register within five days after he was sentenced in his criminal case. He was sentenced in that case to two years on probation to run concurrent, or at the same time, to his probation in the sexual abuse case.