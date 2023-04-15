The Rock Island County Coroner's large black SUV had just left 11711 Ridgewood Road when a woman ducked under the yellow crime-scene tape strung around the house and carried a small dog to a nearby car.

It was 10:18 a.m. Friday, and the woman looked exhausted. She watched as the black SUV carried the body of Daniel "Danny" Taylor out of the driveway and down the two-lane blacktop.

The tired-looking woman identified herself as Taylor's mother.

"My son's dead," she said as she opened the rear driver's-side door and deposited the dog in the back seat. "I don't know what to say.

"We had to come here and get our phones and our keys and our wallets. My son's dead."

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including crime scene investigators from the Illinois State Police, had been at the house for the better part of 10 hours.

The Rock Island Sheriff's Department said it was called at 12:44 a.m. Friday to the home in rural Milan, where officers found the 17-year-old Taylor "with multiple gunshot wounds." Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff's Lt. Justin Chisholm called Taylor's death a homicide and said his office and the Illinois State Police are investigating. Chisholm also said there were two victims at the scene.

"Initial information gathered suggests that a confrontation occurred inside the residence," according to a news release from the sheriff's department. "Several gunshots were fired during this incident, including the round that is believed to have struck the victim.

"Suspects fled the scene."

The news release said a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity in Rock Island at 1:04 a.m. Friday but did not confirmed whether the injuries were from the same incident.

Taylor was a senior at Rockridge High School in nearby Edgington. All events scheduled for Friday were postponed after teachers and students learned of the death.

One of Taylor's teachers spoke about the student she knew.

"Dan Taylor was smart. He didn't have the advantages everyone else has and was a mature kind of smart for a 17-year-old," Rockridge High School English teacher Brandy Cope wrote in a text message. "While reading 'To Kill a Mockingbird', he recognized generational poverty and hypocrisy in a way most high schoolers don't. While reading 'The Great Gatsby', he identified the characters as careless, narcissistic people by the end of the first chapter.