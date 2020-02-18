Mystery object removed from Marquette Boat Ramp

A minor mystery unfolded Tuesday at the Marquette Boat Ramp in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call just before 10 a.m. Tuesday of "something in the water' in the boat ramp area not far from Veteran's Memorial Park on the Mississippi River.

Upon arrival, both firefighters and a Davenport Police officer said they had "no idea" what what was at the bottom of the boat ramp in roughly five feet of water.

Firefighters grappled with the object using long-pole fire hooks for close to 30 minutes before a Davenport Fire diver suited up and helped move the object closer to the bucket of a bulldozer.

The mystery object turned out to be a large, green, hinged-top garbage container.

"At least there wasn't a body in it," one of the firefighters joked as the crew packed up.

