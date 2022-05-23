Name released for victim of Sunday shooting in Rock Island

The Rock Island County coroner identified the victim of a fatal Sunday shooting as a Rock Island man.

The shooting was about 2:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers called to the area found a wounded man who was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where he died.

That man was Desavion D. Foster, 19, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said on Monday.

There had been no arrests for the killing as of Monday morning, the department said.

A witness said the shooting occurred between two houses.

“My friend and I, we were chilling in the back, taking a break from yard work and we heard like six or seven shots,” said Donavin Caston, who lives near where the shooting occurred on 15th Street. “One of them ricocheted, and we believe hit our house.

“We peeked out the back and then came out the front and saw what happened because there were a bunch of people heading over here,” he said.

Caston said the shooting looked bad.

“One of my friends said to grab gloves because a lady said she knew how to do CPR, but I grabbed a towel and the body was right there in that little alleyway,” he said.

“I was putting pressure on the bleeding that was by his armpit, but I have a feeling he got hit in the lungs because when the officer was doing compressions you could hear a squishy noise coming out,” Caston said.

Officers continued CPR until the ambulance took the victim away.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

