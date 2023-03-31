The Rock Island County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man found dead Thursday at a Moline home.

Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Moline Police Department was called to the 900 block of 40th Street for a report of a shooting inside a home, according to a department news release. Upon arrival, officers could hear someone inside calling for help.

After forcing entry, officers found a 35-year-old woman alive but shot in both legs. Police also found a 55-year-old man who was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The pair lived together at the home.

The man who died in the shooting has been identified as Maurice Davis, 55, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said on Friday.

Moline Police had not yet responded to a request for more information about the case as of early Friday afternoon.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was in serious condition, police said Thursday.

The investigation into the shootings was ongoing Friday afternoon, Gustafson said. It was being carried out by the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Gustafson’s office.