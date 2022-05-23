Name released of person killed after being hit by SUV on I-74 bike path

Authorities on Monday released the name of a Moline man they say was killed after being struck by a SUV on the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the deceased as Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, of Moline.

Gonzalez was one of three pedestrians struck by an SUV at about 2 a.m. Sunday near the Moline pathway entrance. The driver faces multiple charges, according Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Police say the SUV entered the new walking/bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the length of the span until it struck three people about 200 yards from the Moline pathway entrance, according to early police investigations.

All three pedestrians were seriously injured, and at least one has died.

The SUV's driver, a woman, has been charged with aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated DUI bodily harm, Villarreal said.

The driver had not yet been identified as of Monday morning.

There was no evidence Sunday of rubber marks from tires on the concrete that holds the railings in place and no visible scrapes or scratches to suggest the vehicle hit either side of the pathway railings when crossing. The span is 14-feet wide and separated by barriers from the bridge's motoring lanes.

It is not clear whether the Iowa DOT planned to place barricades at either entrance to prohibit vehicles from driving onto it.

The path opened April 28 after five years of construction.

Moline is leading the investigation since the injuries occurred near the Moline entrance to the path.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 309-797-0401.

