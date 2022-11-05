 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Names of officers involved in Davenport shooting released by DCI

  • Updated
  • 0

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the six officers involved in the Oct. 30 shooting during which a 24-year-old Davenport man was killed.

From the Iowa State Patrol, they are troopers Kenneth Voorhees and Dwight Swartz. Voorhees has 6 ½ years of experience, while Swartz has 5 ½ years of experience.

The Davenport Police officers involved are Brandon Askew, Mason Pauley and Benjamin Betsworth. Askew has 10 years of experience, while Pauley has just shy of two years of experience at one year, 11 months. Betsworth has been with the department for 14 months.

The Bettendorf officer involved is Sgt. Zachary Thomas, who had 13 years and one month of experience.

The officers remain on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the incident continues.

According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, multiple agencies were patrolling in the area of 5200 Grand Avenue when officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver failed to stop, which resulted in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended after the vehicle became inoperable near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

During the foot pursuit officers exchanged gunfire with a man identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, of Davenport. Carrol was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.

According to Scott County District Court and Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Carrol was discharged from probation on Oct. 2 for being a felon in possession of a firearm. At the time he was arrested for the gun charge, Carrol was on probation for convictions of theft, forgery and using a juvenile for an indictable offense.

