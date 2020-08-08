Naperville man held in Scott County Jail on firearms felony charges

A Naperville, Ill., man driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra with Texas plates is being held in Scott County Jail to face multiple gun-related charges and misdemeanors.

Jerve Ishimwe, 31, faces five charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement, speeding and following too closely.

Here’s what happened, according to official documents:

A Scott County deputy clocked Ishimwe driving east on Interstate 80 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle, traveling 69 in a 65-mph zone near Mile Marker 291, was following a semi-truck “at an unsafe distance.”

After a traffic stop near Mile Marker 294, a deputy made a passenger-side approach and smelled the odor of raw, or fresh, marijuana.

Ishimwe said he did not have his license with him, and identified himself as Demietri Sbeire.

After another deputy arrived, Ishimwe gave the same name with a different spelling.

After Ishimwe got out of the vehicle, deputies found a wallet with an Illinois identification for Ishimwe and a matching photo.