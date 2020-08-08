Naperville man held in Scott County Jail on firearms felony charges

A Naperville, Ill., man driving a 2020 Nissan Sentra with Texas plates is being held in Scott County Jail to face multiple gun-related charges and misdemeanors.
Jerve Ishimwe, 31, faces five charges of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement, speeding and following too closely.
Here’s what happened, according to official documents:
A Scott County deputy clocked Ishimwe driving east on Interstate 80 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle, traveling 69 in a 65-mph zone near Mile Marker 291, was following a semi-truck “at an unsafe distance.”
After a traffic stop near Mile Marker 294, a deputy made a passenger-side approach and smelled the odor of raw, or fresh, marijuana.
Ishimwe said he did not have his license with him, and identified himself as Demietri Sbeire.
After another deputy arrived, Ishimwe gave the same name with a different spelling.
After Ishimwe got out of the vehicle, deputies found a wallet with an Illinois identification for Ishimwe and a matching photo.
They also found a loaded Glock 27 handgun in the center console, along with three other firearms – including a Draco AK 47/74, MasterPiece Arms and a Radical Firearms weapon in suitcases in the rear seat area.
Additionally, deputies found a safe belonging to Ishimwe on the front-passenger seat floorboard. Ishimwe gave consent for deputies to open it with keys. Inside was an unloaded Ruger LCP .380 and an opened vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana.
Ishimwe’s prior three felony convictions from Cook County include manufacture/delivery of cannabis and theft.
He is being held on $30,000 bond to face felony charges of carrying weapons and five charges of felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of giving false information to deputies, following too closely, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
He is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Scott County Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Scott County Court.
