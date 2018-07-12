A suit has been filed in Rock Island County alleging negligence against Generations at Rock Island, Trinity Rock Island and Medical Arts Associates in reference to the 2016 death of a woman.
The suit, filed on behalf of Gregory Buckwalter, contends that around June 17, 2016, Christine Buckwalter fell from her bed at Generations while reaching for something and suffered a head injury. It also alleges she received improper care afterward through Trinity Rock Island and Medical Arts.
The combination resulted in her death on June 28, 2016, the suit contends.
The suit also names as defendants several doctors it states were responsible for Christine Buckwalter's care after her injury. They are Ahmed Khalafallah, Thomas F. Ramstack, Stewart C. Garneau and Rajendra Dahal.
The allegations include that:
- A proper plan to minimize Buckwalter's risk of falling was not developed and implemented.
- Buckwalter did not receive needed transfusions during her medical care after she was injured.
Representatives for Generations, Trinity Rock Island and Medical Arts had not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday afternoon.
In lawsuits, the people or entities named as defendants file answers to the plaintiff’s complaints. In these documents the defendants respond to the allegations against them. Those documents had not yet been filed as of Thursday morning.
Gregory Buckwalter is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, the suit states.
The next court date for the case is scheduled for Sept. 20, according to Rock Island County court records.