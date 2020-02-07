Neponset man charged with soliciting a child

According to the charges, Paige is alleged on Jan. 6 to have knowingly solicited a child under 18 to appear in a photograph, computer depiction or visual reproduction involving a lewd exhibition. He also is alleged on Jan. 6 to have used a computer, cellphone or other electronic device to arrange to meet a child without the knowledge of the child's parent. He also is alleged on that date to have discussed a sex act with a child. He also is alleged on that date to have had less than 15 grams of a substance containing clonazepam other than as authorized in the Controlled Substances Act.