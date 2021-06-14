New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex

New charges were added Friday for a Moline couple arrested in April for reportedly forcing a child to film them having sex.

Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife, sexually exploited three children, currently 15, 13 and 11, by performing sexual acts where those children could see them, and having the 15-year-old film them having sex, court documents state.

Joseph Richardson also reportedly hit the children with a wooden board and a belt, and punched and kicked the oldest child.

The incidents reportedly happened between January 2019 and January 2021.

Joseph Richardson was originally charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a misdemeanor, and harassment of a witness, a felony. He has now also been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 13, a felony, two counts of aggravated battery of a child under 13, a felony, one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm, a felony, and three counts of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.