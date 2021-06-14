 Skip to main content
New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex
New abuse charges added for Moline couple who cops say forced child to film sex

New charges were added Friday for a Moline couple arrested in April for reportedly forcing a child to film them having sex.

Joseph Richardson, 40, and Marlana Richardson, 38, a husband and wife, sexually exploited three children, currently 15, 13 and 11, by performing sexual acts where those children could see them, and having the 15-year-old film them having sex, court documents state.

Joseph Richardson also reportedly hit the children with a wooden board and a belt, and punched and kicked the oldest child.

The incidents reportedly happened between January 2019 and January 2021.

Joseph Richardson was originally charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a misdemeanor, and harassment of a witness, a felony. He has now also been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 13, a felony, two counts of aggravated battery of a child under 13, a felony, one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm, a felony, and three counts of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

Marlana Richardson was originally charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a misdemeanor. Those charges were dismissed Friday, and she was instead charged with two counts of misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a child and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child as a second offense, a felony. 

Moline police started an investigation after receiving a complaint in January from a volunteer tutor who worked with the children regularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

J. Richardson
M. Richardson
