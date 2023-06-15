Attorneys for Lexus and Quanishia Berry have renewed efforts they argue will preserve the remains of the partially collapsed Davenport building for their experts to examine.

The Berrys are suing the City of Davenport and numerous other defendants because of the May 28 collapse at 324 Main St., alleging the defendants were negligent. When a portion of the west exterior wall fell, Quanishia Berry was pinned beneath the rubble and rescuers amputated one of her legs to free her.

The Berrys’ attorneys filed a motion Wednesday asking for:

A meeting between the suit’s parties to arrange for the plaintiffs’ experts to examine the collapse site.

A requirement that Davenport preserve materials from the building until a “sampling and inventory protocol” can be developed between the parties or brought before the court.

A requirement that the city produce information on the protocols, procedures and steps it took to preserve evidence from the site; what has been done with the evidence from the site; and efforts to segregate and preserve relevant tangible evidence at the site.

A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for Friday.

Demolition of the building’s remaining structure began Monday and was mostly complete as of Thursday, leaving a large rubble pile at the site.

The Berrys’ attorneys initially filed a motion on Tuesday, seeking to stop the demolition until the plaintiffs’ experts could examine the remaining structure. It included similar language about preserving collapse-related materials.

Scott County Judge Jeffrey Bert on Wednesday denied the initial motion.

The judge said he did so because the defendants had not been notified of the filing, according to court documents, but the parties maintained the option of refiling.

Recent documents in the lawsuit’s case file include filings from the plaintiffs, stating that the city and other defendants had been notified of the motion or efforts had been made to locate them.

The Davenport law firm of Lane & Waterman entered an appearance on behalf of the city as of late Thursday morning, court records state.

The defendants named in the Berrys’ suit also include Andrew Wold, of Bettendorf, and Davenport Hotel LLC.

Since June 21, 2021, Davenport Hotel LLC owned, operated, managed and maintained the building, according to the suit. Andrew Wold was identified as the owner and operator of Davenport Hotel LLC.

The lawsuit claims Davenport Hotel LLC had several responsibilities pertaining to the building, including maintaining it in a reasonably safe condition and correcting or repairing unsafe conditions. The company also had a duty to warn tenants of unsafe conditions.

The company was also aware of problems with the western exterior wall both before and after buying the building in 2021, according to the suit.

Davenport Hotel LLC and Wold each failed in their duties in 17 different ways, the suit states. Those include failing to have the building inspected for safety before purchasing it, failing to maintain the building’s structural integrity and failing to warn tenants of the danger they faced.

The city of Davenport raised concerns about the integrity of the western exterior wall as early as July 2021.

Allegations of negligence against the city include that the city failed to evacuate the building despite being aware of the danger, failed to warn the tenants of the danger and failed to take corrective action when Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC did not comply with city notices and orders related to the building.

The Berrys’ suit is one of several seeking redress because of the collapse.