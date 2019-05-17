Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities has added two people to its wanted suspect list.
New to the list are:
• Dominic Allen Woods, 44. Woods is wanted by the Rock Island Sheriff's Office for meth delivery and possession of meth. Woods is described as being 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
• Amy Lynn Burick, 33. Burick is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for escape on original charges of forgery and meth possession.
Burick is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information about these fugitives are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 and you can remain anonymous.