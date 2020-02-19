New K9 won't be with Silvis Police Department until about November

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The dog will not be trained to pick up the scent of cannabis, since recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois. But it will be trained to find traces of illegal drugs, VanKlaveren said

He said the earliest one can expect to see the latest addition to the police department is November.

Adding a K9 officer requires equipping a new police car to accommodate the dog, which VanKlaveren hopes to have done by September. Then monthlong training is required, followed by certification.

So, pending final approval by the city council March 2, Silvis will re-enter the K9 world in November with a medium-sized German shepherd, likely from Europe.

Funding for the dog, along with money for training the dog and an accompanying officer in Northern Michigan, will amount to about $11,500. That was approved by the committee of the whole Tuesday, VanKlaveren said, and it's likely the full council will approve it March 2.

A K9 squad car costs about $34,000, plus another $15,000 for additional equipment, including special locks and a new cage.

Partitions are needed so a suspect can be placed in the back of a car with the dog. Also, the officer has to have the ability to open the door in a remote fashion, should he need additional help from the dog.