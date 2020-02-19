New K9 won't be with Silvis Police Department until about November

SILVIS — It’s not finalized yet, but it appears a new K9 officer will be added to the Silvis Police Department sometime later this year.
The plan was approved in a meeting of the city council's committee of the whole Tuesday, Feb. 18, and the final vote is set for the Tuesday, March 2, meeting of the full council at Silvis City Hall.
The department's previous K9 officer, Elko, a German shepherd, retired last year. Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said he sees a lot of value in having a K9 officer, and he would like to have another in place by sometime in November.
“From a PR standpoint, everybody loves dogs,” VanKlaveren said. “Kids love it.”
The dog also will assist officers in drug searches and searches for missing people, and it will provide protection.
“It’s awesome having a dog right next to you,” VanKlaveren said. “It makes people think twice before they would do something.”
A trained dog can help a great deal with tracking.
“If we were to track a suspect, a lost kid, whatever the case may be, the dog is 10,000 times more able to pick up a scent than we are,” VanKlaveren said.
The dog will not be trained to pick up the scent of cannabis, since recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois. But it will be trained to find traces of illegal drugs, VanKlaveren said
He said the earliest one can expect to see the latest addition to the police department is November.
Adding a K9 officer requires equipping a new police car to accommodate the dog, which VanKlaveren hopes to have done by September. Then monthlong training is required, followed by certification.
So, pending final approval by the city council March 2, Silvis will re-enter the K9 world in November with a medium-sized German shepherd, likely from Europe.
Funding for the dog, along with money for training the dog and an accompanying officer in Northern Michigan, will amount to about $11,500. That was approved by the committee of the whole Tuesday, VanKlaveren said, and it's likely the full council will approve it March 2.
A K9 squad car costs about $34,000, plus another $15,000 for additional equipment, including special locks and a new cage.
Partitions are needed so a suspect can be placed in the back of a car with the dog. Also, the officer has to have the ability to open the door in a remote fashion, should he need additional help from the dog.
“We will use as much equipment from our old K9 unit as possible, but the problem is they have changed the style on the new 2020 Explorer,” VanKlaveren said. “A lot of cages and things like that from the old car will not fit. It’s a a total redesign for 2020.”
Some of that cost will be paid for with the sale of an old squad car for about $16,000. Drug asset forfeiture money totaling about $10,000 also will help defray costs.
Once the dog has been trained and is living with the police officer who is its partner, costs do go down. But a cost is part of a reality the chief doesn’t deny. “Police equipment is not cheap at all,” VanKlaveren said.