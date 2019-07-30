A man arrested Friday in Davenport on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge hours before his wife was found dead is now also facing two weapon-related felonies, according to the Scott County Jail.
Casey Randall Klemme, 38, already charged with domestic abuse assault, now also faces one felony charge each of felon in possession of a firearm and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, according to the jail website. The new charges were filed Monday. His bond was also increased from $50,000 cash-only to $55,000 cash-only.
Klemme was arrested after officers were called at 10:21 p.m. Friday, to 69th Street and Ridgeview Drive for a report that Klemme threatened to choke his wife, Tiffany Klemme, 39, according to police reports. When they arrived, officers did not observe any injuries on Casey Klemme, and he allegedly admitted to grabbing and pushing his wife but said he did not hurt her.
Tiffany Klemme was on the floor when officers arrived, the reports state. The police observed injuries visible on Tiffany Klemme's body, including fresh visible bruising on her left eye, similar to someone getting struck in the face with a closed fist. She also had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt and a laceration on her left foot.
She had refused medical treatment and other recourse during the call, the reports state.
The reports state the couple, whose residence is at 6903 Oak St., quarreled after Tiffany Klemme accused her husband of cheating.
During that initial call, Casey Klemme was arrested on suspicion of committing the misdemeanor and was in custody when Tiffany Klemme's body was found Saturday morning.
The new charges were not yet reflected in online court records, and the jail website provided no further details about the alleged activities that led to them.
At last report, an autopsy was planned, but police said Monday afternoon that an update on the case was not being released as of that time.