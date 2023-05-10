The sole survivor among three men who were struck by a vehicle on the I-74 bridge pedestrian path is suing Bettendorf and a bridge-design firm.

The May 22, 2022, collision killed Ethan Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony Castaneda, 18. It seriously injured Charles Bowen, 22, who has filed the latest lawsuit in the case.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed numerous charges against Chhabria Harris, 47, of East Moline, that accuse her of being the driver that hit the three men. That criminal case, which includes charges of reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, is pending.

The civil suit, filed Monday on behalf of Bowen, alleges negligence against the city of Bettendorf and WHKS & Co. Inc., a firm whose services include engineering and design.

The two entities participated in and/or controlled the design, construction, maintenance and other elements of the bridge path construction and management, according to the suit, and both owed a duty of care to pedestrians who used it.

The filing lists a number of ways in which each defendant could have failed in meeting their responsibility, saying the parties committed one or more errors.

Those accusations include a failure to provide adequate barriers and warnings in the design that would prevent vehicle traffic from entering the path, the suit states.

As a result, Bowen experienced pain, suffering, disfigurement and disability, the suit states. He also incurred medical expenses.

Bowen seeks damages in excess of $75,000.

As of Wednesday, Bettendorf and WHKS had not yet filed answers to Bowen’s complaint. In such filings, civil defendants address the allegations levied against them.

Bowen’s suit is among several others, which accuse additional defendants.

Harris has been sued by the family of Castaneda, according to Rock Island County court records.

The suit states Harris had a responsibility to safely and properly operate her vehicle.

The suit accuses Harris of potentially committing one or more of several acts of negligence, including failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to reduce speed to avoid hitting Castaneda.

Harris, through her counsel, has filed an answer to the family’s complaint. In it, she acknowledges she “made contact with an object or animal” while driving on May 22, 2022.

Harris’ filing then argues she has insufficient information to admit or deny she hit Castaneda, and she demanded strict proof of the allegation.

She admitted to owing a duty to safely operate her vehicle under the law but denied violating that legal duty, according to her filing, and denied committing any of the potential errors for which she is accused in the suit.

Castaneda’s family wants damages in excess of $50,000, according to the suit.

His family has also filed a wrongful death suit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, according to previous reporting. Bettendorf is listed as the defendant, and the family seeks damages of more than $75,000.

Further details about that lawsuit and several countersuits that arose from it are available with the online version of this article on the newspaper’s websites, qctimes.com and qconline.com.

Harris' next criminal-court hearing has been set for June 22, court records state. Her bail has been set at $2 million. To be released from the Rock Island County Jail, Harris would have to post a $200,000 bond.