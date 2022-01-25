New trial date set for accused murderer of Breasia Terrell

On May 5, Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Each of the charges are a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Dinkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a letter he sent to Judge Latham that was received Aug. 20, Dinkins requested a meeting in chambers to discuss the case “off the record.”

“I am writing you in regards to fairness,” Dinkins said in his letter. I am only gonna speak the truth. I know that the state has put a lot on the table against me. They know and I know 80% of this information is false hearsay but cuts like a knife. There has been so much false information allow [sic] to where there’s no possibility of fairness beyond a reasonable doubt unless the right person get the right information.”

Dinkins, who is the father of Breasia’s half-brother, said in his letter that he has “condolence to her family sympathy and lost [sic].”

“I do pray that my voice be heard in your heart,” Dinkins said in his letter. “I do have 18 kids whom I truly love with all my heart and will protect in all circumstance and I believe you’ll do the same.