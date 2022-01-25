New trial date set for accused murderer of Breasia Terrell

A new trial date has been set for the man accused in the July 10, 2020, kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
The trial for Henry Dinkins was to have begun Feb. 14.
Public Defender Miguel Puentes on Jan. 20 filed a motion to have the case continued, stating in his motion that, “an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”
Puentes said that he has advised the Scott County Attorneys Office of his plans to seek a continuance, and that “some informal discussions had begun relating to rescheduling at which time some prospective dates were offered.”
A hearing on the motion was held Tuesday.
Scott County District Judge Henry Latham scheduled the trial for May 9, with a final pre-trial hearing set for May 4.
Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is accused of kidnapping Breasia on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death.
Her remains were found March 22 by two fisherman in a Clinton County pond.
Davenport police confirmed the remains were Breasia in a news conference March 31.
On May 5, Dinkins was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
Each of the charges are a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.
Dinkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In a letter he sent to Judge Latham that was received Aug. 20, Dinkins requested a meeting in chambers to discuss the case “off the record.”
“I am writing you in regards to fairness,” Dinkins said in his letter. I am only gonna speak the truth. I know that the state has put a lot on the table against me. They know and I know 80% of this information is false hearsay but cuts like a knife. There has been so much false information allow [sic] to where there’s no possibility of fairness beyond a reasonable doubt unless the right person get the right information.”
Dinkins, who is the father of Breasia’s half-brother, said in his letter that he has “condolence to her family sympathy and lost [sic].”
“I do pray that my voice be heard in your heart,” Dinkins said in his letter. “I do have 18 kids whom I truly love with all my heart and will protect in all circumstance and I believe you’ll do the same.
“I am not a saint by far and I do have flosses [sic] and I do have a heart on the same token,” Dinkins said.
Dinkins, a registered sex offender, also is charged with three counts of sex offender registration violations in Scott County. Each charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years. A pre-trial conference is scheduled in that case for March 25 in District Court.
Dinkins also is charged in Bureau County, Illinois, in connection with a meth trafficking case. According to Bureau County Circuit Court electronic records, Dinkins is facing one count of manufacture and delivery of more than 200 grams of amphetamine or an analog of amphetamine, and one count of delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine.
Each of the charges is a Class X felonies under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. No court dates have been set.
Dinkins is being held without bond in the Clinton County Jail.