New Windsor man faces child porn charges

An area man is facing three felony counts of disseminating child pornography.

Charged is James A. Pierson, 59, of New Windsor, Ill.

On Jan. 10, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation initiated an investigation after receiving information Pierson was allegedly engaged in possessing, disseminating and manufacturing child pornography, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Pierson was arrested Wednesday and was charged. He is currently in the Mercer County Jail. Bond has been set at $500,000.

The investigation was conducted along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partnerships including the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Kewanee Police Department, New Windsor Police Department, Illinois Attorney General’s Office – Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), and federal authorities.

Anyone who may have additional information about this case is encouraged to call ISP at 309-752-4915 ext. 4935. Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com, or the Mercer County Crime Stoppers tip line at (309) 582-3500 or mercercounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

