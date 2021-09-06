Nine arrested in Scott County sex offender compliance checks

Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3 to insure proper employment, address and vehicle registration information.

Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Wall reported there are 510 registered sex offenders in Scott County. The compliance checks covered 370 of the county’s registered sex offenders. Wall reported that 93 percent of those checked were in compliance with state law and local ordinances.

Of those not in compliance, nine were arrested and are facing new charges, while investigations are continuing in other cases.

Arrested in the sweeps are:

Jach Lynell Hayes, 32, of Davenport, who is on probation until May 29, 2022, on a sex offender registration conviction, was arrested Aug. 29. Hayes is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. Hayes was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety. He is to be arraigned on the charge during a hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County District Court.