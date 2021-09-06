Nine arrested in Scott County sex offender compliance checks

Members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3 to insure proper employment, address and vehicle registration information.
Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Wall reported there are 510 registered sex offenders in Scott County. The compliance checks covered 370 of the county’s registered sex offenders. Wall reported that 93 percent of those checked were in compliance with state law and local ordinances.
Of those not in compliance, nine were arrested and are facing new charges, while investigations are continuing in other cases.
Arrested in the sweeps are:
Jach Lynell Hayes, 32, of Davenport, who is on probation until May 29, 2022, on a sex offender registration conviction, was arrested Aug. 29. Hayes is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. Hayes was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety. He is to be arraigned on the charge during a hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County District Court.
James Lee Wilmington Jr., 39, of Davenport, and who is on parole until May 3, 2024, on a burglary conviction, is charged with one count each of sex offender verification violation-second or subsequent offense, and sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. Each of the charges is a Class D felony. He also is facing charges of interference with official acts, a Class D felony, and eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He was arrested Aug. 30. Wilmington was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $10,000 for the new charges, and is being held without bond for violating his parole. A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.
Shon Mathias Johnson, 53, of Davenport, who is on parole until Jan. 1, 2022, on a second-degree theft conviction, is charged with one count each of providing false information-second or subsequent offense, and registration violation-second or subsequent offense. Each of the charges is a Class D felony. Johnson was arrested Sept. 1. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He is to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 23 in Scott County District Court.
Thomas Ray Frese, 38, of Davenport, was arrested Sept. 2. He is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class D felony. Frese was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He is to be arraigned on the charge during a hearing Sept. 23 in Scott County District Court.
Chad Aaron Gephart, 48, of Davenport, is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class D felony. Gephart was arrested Sept. 2 and was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Friday in Scott County District Court.
Lee Warren Jr., 54, of Davenport, is on lifetime parole after pleading guilty in 2013 to charges of lascivious acts with a child-fondle or touch, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and lascivious acts with a child-solicitation, a Class D felony. He is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense, a Class D felony. Warren was arrested Sept. 2. He was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. He is to be arraigned on the new charge during a hearing Sept. 30 in Scott County District Court.
Michael James Walker, 23, of Davenport, who is on parole until June 8, 2022, for a second-degree criminal mischief conviction, is charged with one count each of sex offender providing false information-first offense, and sex offender registration violation-first offense. Each of the charges is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years. Walker was arrested Sept. 3 and was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $2,000 bond through a bonding company. A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Scott County District Court.
Daniel Constantine Bratcher, 53, of Bettendorf, is charged with one count of sex offender registration violation-first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bratcher was arrested Sept. 3 and was released from the Scott County Jail after posting 10% of a $2,000 bond through a bonding company. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Scott County District Court.
Terry Dean Thomas, 27, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. Each of the charges is a Class D felony. Thomas was arrested Sept. 3 and was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond. Thomas is on probation until March 12, 2023, on a conviction of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Scott County District Court.