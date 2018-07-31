A 57-year-old Davenport man's request for a lower bond was denied Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court.
James M. Caldwell was charged July 5 with the Class 3 felonies of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, as well as the Class 4 felonies of indecent solicitation of a child, solicitation to meet a child and grooming.
According to the charges, Caldwell used a computer and the internet to solicit a person he believed to be a child to perform an act of sexual conduct. He allegedly traveled to Illinois seeking to engage in aggravated criminal sexual conduct.
On Monday, Caldwell waived a preliminary hearing.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor has declined to find Caldwell indigent, in which case he would qualify for a public defender. Court records state that, to date, Caldwell has been unable to access funds in his retirement account with which to hire an attorney or to make bond, 10 percent of $50,000 or $5,000.
On Tuesday, Caldwell said he needs account numbers from his papers at home to access his retirement account. Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte asked if Caldwell could give his brother a key to his home in search of the information Caldwell says he needs.
O'Connor said he knew of no one who could supervise Caldwell's activity on the internet if Caldwell was released from custody.
"The police reports are hearsay, of course, but they are compelling," the judge said.