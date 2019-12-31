No charges filed in connection with fatal Moline stabbing

The fatal Sunday stabbing of a Moline man has been deemed a case of self-defense, and no charges were filed against the man suspected of killing him.

The Moline Police Department said the incident happened about 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of 70th Street.

The victim was identified as Demetri L. Long, 20, Moline, and he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Long died of a stab wound to his chest.

Long’s killing has been determined to be an act of self defense, according to a news release issued by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The release said evidence, including interviews, indicates Long went into an apartment at the complex and began a fight, and a man used a knife to stab Long while defending himself and other people inside the apartment.

When police arrived, they found Long with stab wounds in his abdomen, and the other man with severe cuts in his hand. Police believe he was cut by the knife during the confrontation. The release did not specify who was wielding the knife — the man or Long — when the man’s hand was cut.

