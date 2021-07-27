No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist

A Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May will not face charges.
Katherine Pennacchio has been on administrative leave since the May 4 crash which resulted in the death of Charles W. Hubbard of Moline.
"This incident is one of tragic and unfortunate circumstance, one not contemplated by criminal punishment. In reviewing this case, it is clear that many lives will never be the same," Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal stated in a news release Tuesday. "We ask the community to join us in giving our heartfelt sympathy to everyone involved in this accident."
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
