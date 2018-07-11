The Bettendorf Police Department said Wednesday no criminal charges will be filed in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash last month.
Police said in a news release the decision came after reviewing the case with the Scott County Attorney's Office.
At 11:23 p.m. June 9, Casey Hitchcock was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson FLHX “Street Glide” west on River Drive when he struck the left rear bumper area of a 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by a 24-year-old Davenport man.
Hitchcock, 40, lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown when the bike slid on its left side, according to police.
Hitchcock and his bike landed in the eastbound lanes near the intersection of 4th Street and River Drive.
He was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and was eventually transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City.
He died June 10 from his injuries.
The driver of the Chevy Cobalt was not injured in the crash.
