No charges will be pressed in pedestrian death at John Deere picket line

The Rock Island State’s Attorney’s Office has decided after an investigation not to press charges against the driver who hit a John Deere striker in October, resulting in the striker’s death.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Oct. 27. Richard Rich, 56, of Moline, was crossing the road at the intersection of Rock Island-Milan Parkway and Deere Drive when he was hit by a gray Ford Transit XLT Van, according to a letter that State's Attorney Dora Villarreal sent to the Milan Police Department regarding the decision not to press charges.
Rich was treated by witnesses, officers and EMT, but was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rock Island County Coroner, the letter states.
Rich was a member of UAW Local 79, which was part of a union strike against John Deere last year.
The driver of the Ford Transit pulled over after the crash and cooperated with officers when they arrived on the scene. He told officers he had a green light and had not seen Rich crossing the road. The driver did not show signs of impairment due to alcohol or drugs. He told officers he may have been driving up to 60 mph, in the 55 mph zone.
Another driver who witnessed the scene also said the driver of the Ford had a green light. Multiple pedestrian witnesses who had been crossing the street with Rich were also interviewed.
Surveillance video from Nature's Treatment Center was blurry but showed a car, which appears to be the Ford Transit, travelling through a green light and then immediately pulling off the road.
Villarreal states in the letter that there is not enough evidence to charge the driver of the Ford with any traffic or felony charges.
"There is no significant evidence that he was driving recklessly, under the influence or in any way intentionally caused this accident to occur," the letter states. "Our deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends after this very tragic accident."