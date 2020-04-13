No COVID-19 cases in Scott County jail, 6 inmates isolated as precaution

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There are six inmates being held in "semi-isolation" as officials try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the Scott County Jail.

"We are keeping an eye on the six inmates mainly because of symptoms of a cough," Jail Administrator and Chief Deputy Major Bryce Schmidt said Friday. "Fortunately, we have not needed to test any inmates thus far. The semi-isolation is part of being extremely cautious."

Schmidt said as of Friday there are 219 inmates inside the jail, which has the capacity for 360 inmates and can safely house around 320. Officials at the jail have worked with the Seventh Judicial District to reduce the jail population, releasing some low-risk inmates as Iowa moved to social-distancing policies to combat the spread of COVID-19.

There were 212 inmates inside the jail 14 days ago.

Schmidt explained how new inmates are processed.

Utilizing space typically used for juveniles held as adults, as well as extra space created by the population reduction, the jail has two designated areas available to isolate inmates showing signs of infection.