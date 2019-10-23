An inmate's death on Oct. 12 in the Henry County Jail is not considered the result of foul play according to the Illinois State Police.
The body of Teresa Marolf, 61, Geneseo, was found by jail staff at 11:59 a.m., Oct. 12, according to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office. She was in a solitary holding cell and was pronounced dead at the jail by the Henry County Coroner's Office.
Marolf was being held in the jail on charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery, according to Henry County court records.
Melissa Watkins, the county's coroner, said Wednesday that she had not yet received the results of toxicology tests and that the cause of death was still pending.
Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka said Wednesday that he could not comment on the investigation, but said the sheriff's office would also do an internal review.