No in-person visits at Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

Following new COVID_19 response guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center will not allow in-person visits and begin expanded monitoring of inmates and staff.

"Yesterday (Monday) I received an email from the Iowa Department of Human Services - which is our licensing agency, said Jeremy Kaiser, Director Scott County Juvenile Detention & Diversion Programs. "As of 3 p.m. yesterday (Monday) we have implemented all of the recommendations.

"We have also started a screening process for all new intakes, which includes a questionnaire and taking their temperature. If they shows signs or symptoms, they are being isolated from the larger group and seen by a member of our nursing department."

Kaiser said only " ... staff, law enforcement, and medically imperative visitors" will be allowed into the 16-bed facility. He said juvenile inmates will have the opportunity to make an additional phone call per day because of the suspension of family visits.

According to Kristin Konchalski, a program planner at IDHS, all facilities should take the temperatures of staff at shift change, or when they come in for a shift. If a staff member has a fever, they should not be working and should be sent home.