No indication from police Wal-Mart fight was over hand sanitizer

Two Davenport women were arrested Thursday after a fight in a local Wal-Mart.

Teauna Bre-Ann, 27, and Cia-Cione Donnalezae Gatlin, 31, were taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after Davenport Police responded to multiple 911 calls at about 6:18 p.m.

According to the police report, Lewis, Gatlin and at least one other person were fighting inside the Wal-Mart at 3101 W. Kimberly Road.

The report said Lewis and others "walked around" the store "for a period of time yelling at one another while taking a fighting stance" before the fight started.

Lewis and others were asked to leave by store employees, but the fight continued. There is no mention in the report of any fight over hand sanitizer - a rumor that started after a video of the fight was posted to social media.

The police report said the officer viewed at least one video of the incident.

Lewis was released a short time after her arrest, post 10 percent of a $300 bond.

