No injuries, but pets died in the mobile home fire in west Davenport

Tracy Wunderlich watched as police closed off Locust Street and fire crews worked to extinguish a mobile home fire at a mobile home park in West Davenport.

The fire was at her mobile home in Ted's Mobile Home & RV Park, 3705 W. Locust Street, she'd learned at work a few blocks away.

As her phone blew up with calls and texts, she watched, hoping her pets would make it out OK. Her dog was originally owned by her sister, who died 10 years ago.

"That dog means the world to me," she said at the scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the news the pets, the dog and a cat, did not survive came in, she collapsed in grief.

Station 3 District Chief Neil Gainey said the department had been alerted by a passerby around 9:41 a.m. After crews responded, they quickly knocked down the fire and searched the bedroom closest to Locust Street.

The fire marshal has started an investigation, Gainey said.

Locust Street traffic was blocked off between Zenith and Fairmount streets as firefighters worked the scene, and police evacuated two nearby trailers.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross has been contacted for Wunderlich and the owner of the trailer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.