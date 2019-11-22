No injuries, but pets died in the mobile home fire in west Davenport

Davenport Fire Department is battling a manufactured home fire near the intersection of Fairmont and Locust streets.
Multiple truck from the Davenport Fire Department were called to battle a manufactured home fire in Ted's Mobile Home Park at 3705 W. Locust St. near the intersection of Fairmount and Locust St. Friday, November 22, 2019.
A neighbor watches as the Davenport Fire Department battles a manufactured home fire in Ted's Mobile Home Park at 3705 W. Locust St. near the intersection of Fairmount and Locust St. Friday, November 22, 2019.
Home owner Tracy Wunderlich is hugged by a freind as she watches the Davenport Fire Department battle a fire in her manufactured home fire in Ted's Mobile Home Park at 3705 W. Locust St. near the intersection of Fairmount and Locust St. Friday, November 22, 2019. Wunderlich later collapsed after being told her two pets (a dog and cat) perished in the fire.
Tracy Wunderlich watched as police closed off Locust Street and fire crews worked to extinguish a mobile home fire at a mobile home park in West Davenport.
The fire was at her mobile home in Ted's Mobile Home & RV Park, 3705 W. Locust Street, she'd learned at work a few blocks away.
As her phone blew up with calls and texts, she watched, hoping her pets would make it out OK. Her dog was originally owned by her sister, who died 10 years ago.
"That dog means the world to me," she said at the scene.
When the news the pets, the dog and a cat, did not survive came in, she collapsed in grief.
Station 3 District Chief Neil Gainey said the department had been alerted by a passerby around 9:41 a.m. After crews responded, they quickly knocked down the fire and searched the bedroom closest to Locust Street.
The fire marshal has started an investigation, Gainey said.
Locust Street traffic was blocked off between Zenith and Fairmount streets as firefighters worked the scene, and police evacuated two nearby trailers.
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross has been contacted for Wunderlich and the owner of the trailer.
