No injuries in shots-fired incident in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police are investigating a Wednesday night shots-fired incident.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. when officers responded to the area of 2600 Magnolia Drive.

Police say people were standing along side of the street when a vehicle drove by and shots were fired.

It is unclear if the shots came from the vehicle or if someone in the crowd shot at the vehicle when it drove by, according to a news release from Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf's public information officer.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fired shell casings were collected at the scene and witnesses were interviewed. No property damage was located.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 then press 9. Or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Quad-City Times​

