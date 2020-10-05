No injuries reported after car hits Rudy's Tacos in Moline Sunday

A Monmouth, Ill., man’s foot slip caused damage to Rudy’s Tacos, 2404 16th St., Moline Sunday night.

According to Moline police, city police and fire crews responded to the restaurant at 5:11 p.m. Sunday for a single vehicle that drove into the side of the building.

Both the Rudy’s Tacos building and the vehicle incurred “significant damage” in the crash, according to the news release.

The Monmouth man told police his foot slipped off the brake, hitting the accelerator and causing the car to drive into the building. No one was injured, either the driver or persons in the restaurant, from the incident.

Rudy’s Tacos was open, business as usual, Monday, according to a store worker.

Police ask anyone with information to call 309-524-2140.

