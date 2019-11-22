No injuries reported after mobile home fire in west Davenport

Tracy Wulberlich watched as police closed off Locust Street and fire crews worked to extinguish a mobile home fire.

The fire was at her mobile home.

Having been alerted at her workplace a few streets over, she rushed back to watch.

The trailer caught fire at Ted's Mobile Home & RV Park, 3705 Locust Street.

As her phone blew up with calls and texts, she watched, hoping her pets would make it out OK. Her dog was originally owned by her sister, who died 10 years ago.

"That dog means the world to me," she said at the scene.

When the news the pets did not survive came in, she collapsed in grief.

Locust Street traffic was blocked off between Zenith and Fairmount streets as firefighters worked the scene.

District Chief Neil Gainey said the department had been alerted to the fire by a passerby around 9:41 a.m. After crews responded, they did a quick suppression of the fire and searched the bedroom closest to Locust St.

No cause has been found yet. Gainey said the fire marshal was on scene and was starting that investigation process.