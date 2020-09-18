No injuries reported from Clinton house fire Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Clinton Thursday.

According to a news release, Clinton fire personnel responded to 1533 N. 8th St. at about 11:59 a.m. Thursday for a report of a house fire.

Once there, fire crews found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Two residents were able to get out of the house before the blaze spread and were uninjured.

The fire was under control within two hours, and one Clinton firefighter was treated for dehydration at the scene.

Clinton fire personnel were supported by Camanche Fire during Thursday's fire call.

