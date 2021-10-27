 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries reported in Davenport garage fire
0 Comments
topical alert top story

No injuries reported in Davenport garage fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire engine driving down street
iClipart

No one was injured in a garage fire in Davenport Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The fire department responded to the 2400 block of Carey Ave. around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. 

The garage sustained major damage, and surrounding exposures had minor, exterior damage. 

Several homes in the area lost power because multiple power lines were affected by the fire. MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene with utility control.

The occupants of the residence were assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hero or criminal? Who is Julian Assange and what does he stand for

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News