No injuries reported in Davenport garage fire

No one was injured in a garage fire in Davenport Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.
The fire department responded to the 2400 block of Carey Ave. around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.
The garage sustained major damage, and surrounding exposures had minor, exterior damage.
Several homes in the area lost power because multiple power lines were affected by the fire. MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene with utility control.
The occupants of the residence were assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
