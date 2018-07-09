The investigation remains ongoing in a shooting that left one man injured in the parking lot of the Village Inn in Bettendorf early Saturday.
As of Monday afternoon, no new information has been released, including the name or condition of the injured man or whether any suspects have been identified.
Police Chief Keith Kimball was out of the office and could not reached for comment.
At 4:22 a.m. Saturday, dispatch was alerted to a disturbance at the restaurant, 1210 State St.
Bettendorf officers found the man in the parking lot; he was taken to a local hospital.
Police ask anyone with information to call 911.