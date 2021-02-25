 Skip to main content
No one harmed in Bettendorf house fire
Fire engine driving down street
iClipart

Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire on the 4000 block on Lilienthal Street Wednesday afternoon.

Four people, a mother and three children, were in the house when the dryer caught fire, according to a Thursday news release. 

One of the kids noticed smoke coming from the laundry room, and the mom called 911. 

They all got out of the house safely, and the fire department quickly put out the fire. 

The damage from the fire is estimated to be about $20,000.

