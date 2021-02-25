No one harmed in Bettendorf house fire

Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a fire on the 4000 block on Lilienthal Street Wednesday afternoon.
Four people, a mother and three children, were in the house when the dryer caught fire, according to a Thursday news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
One of the kids noticed smoke coming from the laundry room, and the mom called 911.
They all got out of the house safely, and the fire department quickly put out the fire.
The damage from the fire is estimated to be about $20,000.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today