No one hurt in credit union robbery
The Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady Street, Davenport, was robbed Thursday afternoon, a news release from the credit union stated.

The situation was effectively handled and all staff are safe, according to the release. The incident is under investigation.

The branch will be closed for the rest of the day Thursday and will resume normal business hours Friday.

