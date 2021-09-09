No one hurt in credit union robbery

The Ascentra Credit Union, 1800 Brady Street, Davenport, was robbed Thursday afternoon, a news release from the credit union stated.
The situation was effectively handled and all staff are safe, according to the release. The incident is under investigation.
The branch will be closed for the rest of the day Thursday and will resume normal business hours Friday.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today