No one hurt in Tuesday afternoon fire in Rock Island

No one was hurt in a fire Tuesday afternoon that damaged a Rock Island house.

Firefighters were called about 1:56 p.m. to 917 19th St. for a report of a structure fire, Fire Marshal Greg Marty said on scene. When they arrived they saw fire on the outside of the two-story, single-family home.

"Fire was breaching into the house through the basement windows," Marty said. "We were able to extinguish the fire on the outside of the house, immediately made entry to the inside of the house and found a small fire in the basement which was also extinguished."

At the scene, the house was blackened on its northeast side and it appeared some of the siding had been torn away. No other obvious damage was visible from in front of the house, which faces west on 19th Street.

Marty said there were four people in the home at the time of the fire and all were unhurt. No firefighters were injured. The house, though damaged, was still habitable.

An outside cooking fire is suspected of catching combustible materials on fire near the house, Marty said.

He reminded people that, as the weather improves, to be vigilant and careful with their recreational fires.

"This one had a good outcome today, and we hope everybody stays safe," Marty said.

