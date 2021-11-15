No one injured in Bettendorf structure fire

No one was injured in a house fire Monday in Bettendorf, according to a news release from the Bettendorf fire department.
Fire fighters were dispatched to the fire at 2701 Olympia Drive at 10:27 a.m. The fire was in the kitchen and garage.
Two occupants were leaving the house as fire fighters arrived on scene.
The fire was quickly controlled and no injures were reported. Bettendorf fire was assisted by the Davenport Fire Department.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
