No one injured in Davenport apartment fire

The Davenport Fire Department was called to an apartment fire at 126th E. 6th St. shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

District Chief Brian Mohr said no injuries were reported and a number of pets were safely evacuated from the apartment where firefighters found the blaze, and the nearby apartments.

“Smoke and flames were clearly visible on scene and firefighters quickly located the source,” Mohr said. “We don’t know the cause and the fire investigators are looking at it right now.”

Mohr said he hopes residents will be able to return to their apartments.

“This is really tough for the person who lives in the apartment that burned,” he said, pointing to window and portion of an exterior wall that had to be chopped away.

“In terms of fire, for us, it was relatively simple and we had the flames put very quickly,” Mohr added.

