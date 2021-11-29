No one injured in Davenport fire Sunday

No one was injured in a building fire Sunday night in Davenport.
The Davenport Fire Department responded to the 4500 block of South Concord Street at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the fire department.
Smoke and fire were showing from the building when fire fighters arrived. The fire was fought from the outside due to the building conditions. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.
Fire crews remained on the scene for three hours extinguishing the fire. MidAmerican Energy helped with utility control at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus. Follow her on twitter @AftonEmily.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.