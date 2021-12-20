No one injured in Davenport house fire Saturday

No one was injured in a Davenport house fire late Saturday night, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

The Davenport Fire Department was called by the homeowner to the home on the 1300 block of South Nevada just before midnight Saturday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 10 minutes. The homeowner had safely exited the home before the fire department arrived. The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.