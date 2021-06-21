 Skip to main content
No one injured in Davenport house fire
No one was injured in a house fire early Sunday morning in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call a little before 2:30 a.m. in the area of 3500 Fair Avenue, according to a press release.

Fire and smoke were showing from the back of a single family residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was found at the back of the house and in the attic space.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and were safely outside before fire crews arrived. 

This fire is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal.

