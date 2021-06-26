No one injured in fire at Davenport elementary school

No one injured in fire at school
No one was injured in a small fire at McKinley Elementary in Davenport Thursday night.
The Davenport Fire Department responded to an alarm at the school, 1716 Kenwood Ave., at 10:05 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.
Fire fighters found the fire within a doorway at the back of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the immediate area around the doorway.
“Crews used positive pressure fans to remove the smoke from the area and check for fire extension. There were no injures reported and the scene was turned over to Davenport School officials,” the release states.
The fire is suspicious and is under investigation by the Davenport Fire Marshal’s Office.
Non-farm jobs increased, jobless rates down
Non-farm jobs increased and unemployment rates decreased in the Quad-Cities over-the-year in May, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Total non-farm jobs in the Quad-Cities increased from 164,400 in May 2020 to 178,000 in May 2021 with 13,600 additional jobs. Compared to last year, leisure-hospitality, educational-health, retail trade, government and construction services all reported an increase in jobs.
The unemployment rate in the Quad-Cities fell from 14% in May 2020 to 5% in May 2020 with an over-the-year change of minus-9. The last time the Quad-Cities unemployment rate fell this low was in May was 2019 at 3.5%.
Deputy Governor Dany Hayes said in a news release that the numbers “indicate Illinois is recovering from the hardest hit months of the pandemic a year ago.”